TORONTO Nov 10 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Canada's biggest public pension plan, said it ended the second quarter with C$300.5 billion in assets, up from C$287.3 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund and invests on behalf of 19 million Canadians, said it delivered gross investment returns of 4.83 percent in the second quarter, or 4.75 percent, net of all costs. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)