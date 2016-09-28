* Analysts sceptical project will begin soon
* Petronas in cost-cutting mood due to commodity slump
* Environmentalists criticise govt approval of plant
* Govt says will proceed in "most sustainable manner
possible"
By Nicole Mordant and A. Ananthalakshmi
RICHMOND, British Columbia/KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 (Reuters) -
M alaysia's Petronas said it would review a proposed C$36 billion
($27.25 billion) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in western
Canada after Ottawa approved the project with conditions to
limit the environmental impact.
The green light for the Pacific NorthWest LNG project in
northern British Columbia comes after a 3-year wait for Petronas
and its partners, but analysts are sceptical about the project's
prospects given low gas prices and cost-cutting at the Malaysian
oil giant.
The decision on the project was seen as a major test for
Canada's Liberals, juggling the needs of an energy industry
suffering from job losses and the concerns of environmentalists,
courted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in last year's election
campaign.
The approval came with 190 conditions that Petronas and
partners in China, India, Japan and Brunei would have to meet,
after a review found the project would have a significant
environmental impact.
"We need time to look at the conditions and then we will
have a review of the project," Petronas CEO Wan Zulkiflee Wan
Ariffin told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Kuala
Lumpur.
Petronas' investment in the project would depend on LNG
prices that have dropped by over a third in two years amid
worries about oversupply and faltering Chinese demand.
"The economics (of the project) require much higher LNG
prices than currently and than are forecast for the next few
years," said Wood Mackenzie analyst Alex Munton. "That's what we
think will cause Petronas to pause investment until it's more
confident about future gas prices."
Other LNG projects also face delays: In July, Royal Dutch
Shell and its partners pushed back a decision on
building an LNG export terminal in British Columbia,
and Chevron has delayed the scheduled 2017
start of its Kitimat LNG project, also in British Columbia.
TIMING'S NOT GREAT
The Canadian project's go-ahead comes at a difficult time
for Petronas, which is going through a significant cost-cutting
amid low energy prices.
The Malaysian state firm has this year cut jobs and said it
would cut its spending by up to 50 billion ringgit ($12.1
billion) over the next four years. Its profits slid 85 percent
in April-June, and it predicted the outlook for the industry
would remain "gloomy" well into 2017, another roadbump for a
slowing Malaysian economy. It has slashed its
dividend commitment to the government by a third compared to
last year.
"We expect Petronas to go free-cash-flow negative this
financial year and next after meeting their capex and dividend
requirements," said Fitch senior director Sajal Kishore.
Given the low LNG prices, Petronas would look to re-evaluate
its options with the Canadian project, he said, adding there was
unlikely to be much appetite for long-term LNG supplies for new
projects.
Asian spot LNG prices LNG-AS have dropped by some 70
percent since 2014. Energy consultancy FGE has forecast the
supply glut to peak at around 23 million tonnes a year by 2020
and persist through 2023.
CONDITIONS ATTACHED
The legally binding conditions Canada attached to the
project include a hard cap on carbon emissions.
Environmentalists have said the facility would cause a
massive increase in greenhouse gas emissions at a time when
Canada looks set to badly miss its existing climate change
targets.
"If this project is built as currently approved, it will be
one of the single biggest sources of carbon pollution in the
country," said Merran Smith, executive director of Clean Energy
Canada.
Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who announced the
project's go-ahead on the banks of the Fraser River, flanked by
Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr and Fisheries Minister
Dominic LeBlanc, said she was confident the project would
proceed in the most sustainable manner possible.
($1 = 4.1360 ringgit)
($1 = 1.3212 Canadian dollars)
