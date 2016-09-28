UPDATE 3-Oil slides as strong U.S. drilling activity weakens deal to cut output
* U.S. rig count rises to highest since Nov. 2015 - Baker Hughes
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 The President and Chief Executive of Malaysia's state-owned oil firm Petronas said on Wednesday that the company will review a liquefied natural gas plant project in northern British Columbia that was approved by the Canadian government.
"The announcement was just made this morning. We need time to look at the conditions and then we will have a review of the project," Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin told reporters at the sidelines of an event.
The Canadian government on Tuesday approved the project, ending a three-year wait for a decision and drawing condemnation from environmentalists. (Reporting by A.Ananthalakshmi; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.
BERLIN, Jan 30 Russian gas exporter Gazprom aims to build on its record sales to Europe in 2016, helped by the expansion of its German subsidiary Wingas, a board member of the subsidiary told Reuters in an interview.