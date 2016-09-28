KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 The President and Chief Executive of Malaysia's state-owned oil firm Petronas said on Wednesday that the company will review a liquefied natural gas plant project in northern British Columbia that was approved by the Canadian government.

"The announcement was just made this morning. We need time to look at the conditions and then we will have a review of the project," Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin told reporters at the sidelines of an event.

The Canadian government on Tuesday approved the project, ending a three-year wait for a decision and drawing condemnation from environmentalists. (Reporting by A.Ananthalakshmi; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)