KUALA LUMPUR Oct 1 Malaysian state oil firm
Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, said it "categorically
denied" a Reuters report that it was considering selling its
majority stake in a $27 billion Canadian liquefied natural gas
(LNG) project.
Petronas is weighing several options for the project that
was approved earlier this week by Canada, but had yet to take a
final decision, Reuters reported on Friday citing three people
familiar with the matter. Other options are also being
considered, including putting the project on ice.
"Petronas reiterates that, together with the project
partners, it will study the conditions that come with the
approval and conduct a total review of the project prior to
making a decision on the next steps forward," the company said
in a statement on Saturday.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)