By Catherine Ngai
| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Oct 27 Canadian aboriginal and
environmental groups filed lawsuits on Thursday seeking to
overturn government approval of a $27 billion liquefied natural
gas project led by Malaysia's Petronas, that they say will hurt
the environment and destroy crucial salmon habitat.
The challenges, filed in the Federal Court in Vancouver,
allege that the government's environmental assessment is invalid
and that the project has significant and adverse environmental
effects that were not considered.
In September, Canada gave the green light for the Pacific
NorthWest LNG project in northern British Columbia, with 190
conditions, despite critics' concerns about environmental
damage. The project is majority owned by Malaysian state oil
firm Petronas.
The Canadian government said it will review the information
outlined in the legal action and take appropriate steps, but
said it stood by its decision, made after a three-year
evaluation.
Petronas did not immediately respond to a request for
comment outside its regular business hours.
The groups filing the lawsuits say that they plan to rally
international opposition and hold civil disobedience events to
disrupt plans to build the $11 billion facility on top of the
Flora Bank, a habitat for millions of juvenile salmon.
"We attempted for a long time to be engaged on the project,
to be consulted and worked with to accommodate the interests
that we have," said Glen Williams, chief negotiator for the
Gitanyow aboriginal community. "That didn't occur, or at least
very little. They denied us that process. That's what we'll be
seeking for in court."
Greg Knox, executive director of the SkeenaWild Conservation
Trust, said that construction could permanently destroy 35,000
square meters of crucial salmon habitat.
The approval of the pipeline is considered the first major
energy decision by the Liberal government since taking power
last November.
Environmental and aboriginal activism against North American
energy pipelines has stepped up in recent months.
On Oct. 11, climate-change activists disrupted flows on five
Canadian-U.S. oil pipelines in a rare, coordinated action to
support the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe protesting the Dakota
Access crude pipeline.
According to Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of
B.C. Indian Chiefs, who supports the opposition to Dakota
Access, approval of the LNG project by the government was seen
as a "betrayal."
"If we can't rely on (the government) to defend our rights,
we'll have to do that ourselves," he told reporters outside the
federal courthouse on Thursday.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Bill Rigby)