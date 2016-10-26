KUALA LUMPUR Oct 26 Aboriginal and
environmental groups will file lawsuits on Thursday against the
government of Canada to overturn the permit for a controversial
$27 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in British
Columbia.
The lawsuits will name Malaysian state oil firm Petroliam
Nasional Berhad (Petronas), which owns a majority
stake in the project, as an associated party, representatives of
the aboriginal and environmental groups told Reuters this week.
Canada in September gave the green light for the Pacific
NorthWest LNG project in northern British Columbia with 190
conditions, despite concerns it would destroy a critical salmon
habitat and produce a large amount of greenhouse gases.
The decision was a major test for Canada's Liberal Party,
juggling the needs of an energy industry suffering from job
losses and the concerns of environmentalists, who were courted
by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in last year's election
campaign.
The groups will file the lawsuits at the Federal Court in
Vancouver. The legal challenge puts the future of the project at
risk after it has already been hit with a three-year delay in
getting its environmental permit and as Asian LNG prices have
dropped by about two-thirds since 2014.
The Canadian government was not available for immediate
comment outside regular business hours. Petronas did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
"We believe there are serious flaws in the environment
assessment process," said Greg Knox, executive director of
SkeenaWild, an environmental group filing one of the lawsuits.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Additional reporting by Nia
Williams in CALGARY and David Ljunggren in OTTAWA; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)