WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 10 The Canadian
government will require pharmaceutical companies to post public
notices when drugs are not available, the Canadian Broadcasting
Corp reported on Tuesday.
Currently, posting notices to a website about shortages is
voluntary, the CBC reported.
Health Minister Rona Ambrose is scheduled to make an
announcement in Vancouver later in the day about drug safety.
A spokeswoman for Ambrose could not be immediately reached.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Alan
Crosby)