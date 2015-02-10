WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 10 The Canadian government will require pharmaceutical companies to post public notices when drugs are not available, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported on Tuesday.

Currently, posting notices to a website about shortages is voluntary, the CBC reported.

Health Minister Rona Ambrose is scheduled to make an announcement in Vancouver later in the day about drug safety.

A spokeswoman for Ambrose could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Alan Crosby)