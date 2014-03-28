OTTAWA, March 28 Canada has signed a $105
million contract with the Philippines to supply eight military
helicopters made by Bell Helicopter Textron Canada, a unit of
Textron Inc, Canadian International Trade Minister Ed
Fast said on Friday.
The contract was negotiated under a memorandum of
understanding between the Philippines military and Ottawa's
government-to-government contracting organization, the Canadian
Commercial Corp.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced that memorandum
during his visit to Manila in November 2012. The choppers are to
be made in Quebec over the next two years.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)