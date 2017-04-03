CALGARY, Alberta, April 3 A "severely impaired"
Canadian airline pilot who appeared to have passed out in the
cockpit of an early-morning flight to Mexico on New Year's Eve
has been sentenced to eight months in prison and a one-year
flying ban upon release, prosecution said on Monday.
The Sunwing Airlines flight, carrying 105 passengers and
crew, was set to make two stops in Canadian cities before
heading south to Cancun on New Year's Eve last year.
At the time, police in Calgary said the crew noticed that
the pilot was behaving oddly before he became unconscious in the
cockpit. The pilot was escorted off the plane and charged with
exceeding blood-alcohol limits while having "care and control of
an aircraft," police said.
Prosecution identified the pilot as Miroslav Gronych, a
Slovakian.
According to a statement filed with a local court, police
had observed that Gronych could not walk straight, his speech
was slurred and he registered three times the legal limit for
alcohol.
Sunwing did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. It said earlier that it had found another pilot to helm
the flight that day and lauded the diligence of its other crew
who had concluded "the captain was unfit to fly."
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Leslie
Adler)