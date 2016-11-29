OTTAWA Nov 29 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make an announcement at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, his spokeswoman said on Twitter. She gave no details of a topic.

Political sources say the Liberal government will reveal its decision on two pipelines. Ottawa is widely expected to veto Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway line from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific while allowing the firm to replace the Canadian sections of its aging Line 3 from Alberta to Wisconsin. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)