OTTAWA Nov 29 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau will make an announcement at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on
Tuesday, his spokeswoman said on Twitter. She gave no details of
a topic.
Political sources say the Liberal government will reveal its
decision on two pipelines. Ottawa is widely expected to veto
Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway line from Alberta's oil
sands to the Pacific while allowing the firm to replace the
Canadian sections of its aging Line 3 from Alberta to Wisconsin.
