Nov 30 British Columbia Premier Christy Clark said on Wednesday three out of the province's five conditions laid down for heavy oil pipeline approvals have been met with regards to Kinder Morgan Inc's proposal to expand its Trans Mountain pipeline.

The Canadian government on Tuesday said it had approved the proposal to more than double the capacity on the pipeline, which runs from Canada's oil sands in the province of Alberta through British Columbia to a marine terminal on the Pacific Coast. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)