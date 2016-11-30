(Recasts with comments from Clark, background)
VANCOUVER Nov 30 The Canadian government is
close to meeting conditions British Columbia has laid out for
provincial support of Kinder Morgan Inc's proposal to
expand its Trans Mountain pipeline, the province's premier
Christy Clark said on Wednesday.
Clark said Ottawa had met three of five conditions laid out
by the Western Canadian province for approval of the pipeline.
The two that had not yet been fully met were related to a marine
response plan to oil spills and the province getting a "fair
share" of jobs and economic benefits of the pipeline, she said.
The Canadian government on Tuesday said it had approved
Kinder Morgan's proposal to more than double the capacity of
the Trans Mountain pipeline, which runs from Canada's oil sands
in the province of Alberta through British Columbia to a marine
terminal on the Pacific Coast.
"The federal government ... has come very, very close to
making sure that they meet the five conditions that we set out
over four years ago," Clark told reporters in Vancouver.
Conditions that have been met include a land spill
prevention plan and aboriginal participation in the project
process.
Asked if the two outstanding conditions could be met before
May, when British Columbians go to the polls in a provincial
election, Clark said it would likely be "much sooner" than that.
Canada's energy sector, hit hard by a two-year slump in oil
prices, wants more pipelines to help ease bottlenecks in moving
crude out of Alberta. But environmentalists, communities along
the pipeline's path and aboriginal groups have promised fierce
resistance.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and James Dalgleish)