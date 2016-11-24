OTTAWA Nov 24 The Canadian government will announce its decision on Enbridge Inc.'s proposed pipeline projects on Nov. 29, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Energy industry officials and environmental groups expect Ottawa to veto the proposed Northern Gateway line from Alberta to the Pacific coast and approve Enbridge's plan to replace the Canadian segments of its Line 3 from Alberta to Wisconsin. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon)