BRIEF-Goodman Networks announces entry into restructuring support agreement
OTTAWA Nov 24 The Canadian government will announce its decision on Enbridge Inc.'s proposed pipeline projects on Nov. 29, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Energy industry officials and environmental groups expect Ottawa to veto the proposed Northern Gateway line from Alberta to the Pacific coast and approve Enbridge's plan to replace the Canadian segments of its Line 3 from Alberta to Wisconsin. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon)
Jan 25 Boeing Co beat analysts' profit estimates on Wednesday despite another charge for its military tanker aircraft and said it expects to deliver more planes and higher earnings in 2017, though revenue likely will fall.
JAKARTA, Jan 25 Indonesia's Papua province, home of the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, said it has won a court battle in a claim against the company for 2.51 trillion rupiah ($188 million) in outstanding surface water taxes.