OTTAWA Nov 24 The Canadian government will
announce its decision on two major Enbridge Inc
pipeline projects on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
Energy industry officials and environmental groups expect
Ottawa to veto the proposed Northern Gateway line from Alberta's
oil sands to the Pacific province of British Columbia and
approve Enbridge's plan to replace the Canadian segments of its
aging Line 3 from Alberta to Wisconsin.
The Canadian cabinet discussed the pipelines at a regular
weekly meeting on Tuesday, said one source, who asked to remain
anonymous because of the sensitivity of the situation.
The question of pipelines is a major political challenge for
Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is under pressure
from greens to block projects that could lead to more emissions
from the oil sands.
At the same time, the energy industry wants more pipelines
to ease transport bottlenecks in Alberta.
Trudeau has long opposed Northern Gateway, citing the
proposed routing through a rain forest.
Line 3 currently is running at just over half capacity
because of voluntary pressure restrictions.
Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr told reporters on
Thursday that the Enbridge announcements would not be made on
Friday "but very soon after that."
The Liberals, who came to power a year ago promising to do
more to protect the environment, also must decide by Dec. 19
whether to allow Kinder Morgan Inc to more than double
the capacity of its Trans Mountain line from Alberta to the
Pacific.
Environmentalists and aboriginal activists are promising
unprecedented protests should Ottawa approve that project and
one Liberal legislator from British Columbia has publicly urged
Trudeau to veto it.
Government officials, asked whether Carr might seek to delay
the decision, say he is committed to meeting the Dec. 19
deadline.
