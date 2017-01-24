TORONTO Jan 24 The oil spill clean up on an
aboriginal reserve in western Canada continued on Tuesday as
crews prepared to excavate the site to determine the source of
the leak, the provincial government said.
A pipeline in the province of Saskatchewan leaked 200,000
liters (52,834 gallons) of oil last week, according to the
government, which was notified of the leak on Friday.
The breach leaked the oil onto farmland at the Ocean Man
First Nation, 140 km (87 miles) southeast of the provincial
capital of Regina. No residences are close to the spill site but
it is near a cemetery which is considered sacred land by the
band.
Vacuum trucks are on the site to remove oil and contaminated
soil, government spokesman Cole Goertz said by telephone.
Tundra Energy Marketing Inc, which has a line adjacent to
the spill, is leading cleanup efforts, but it is not yet clear
whether it is that company's oil.
Tundra, a privately held unit of Canadian grain trading and
energy conglomerate James Richardson and Sons Ltd, released a
statement saying it is cooperating with all levels of government
and will ensure "the affected land is restored appropriately."
Oil pipelines are viewed by the oil-rich provinces of
Alberta and Saskatchewan as a critical lifeline to move crude to
the coast, but they have drawn fierce opposition from
environmental and indigenous groups.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alan Crosby)