CALGARY, Alberta Dec 20 Two environmental groups on Tuesday filed for a judicial review of the Canadian government's decision to approve Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the first legal challenge to the project since it received the green light in November.

In a blog post Ecojustice, the law firm representing environmental groups Living Oceans Society and Raincoast Conservation Foundation, said it had launched the lawsuit in a bid to halt the pipeline expansion. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Paul Simao)