By Randall Palmer and Julie Gordon
OTTAWA/VANCOUVER, June 18 Its decision to
approve development of the controversial Northern Gateway oil
pipeline could cost Canada's governing Conservatives critical
support in British Columbia, where they will need a strong
showing in the 2015 election to secure another majority in
Parliament.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservatives have lots to
lose in the Pacific Coast province, where they have 21 of its 36
seats in the House of Commons. As well as the seats they hold,
they are banking on picking up some of six new seats, in
Vancouver's suburbs and elsewhere, that British Columbia will
get for next year's election.
"The government loses unless it can win in places like
that," Ipsos Reid pollster Darrell Bricker said.
The C$7.9 billion ($7.2 billion) pipeline project would
carry diluted bitumen from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific
Coast, where it would be shipped to Asian markets. The project
is backed by business groups but opposed by environmentalists,
many native communities and opposition parties.
While the Conservatives won many of their seats in British
Columbia by strong margins, their support has dropped
substantially from the 2011 election, increasing their
vulnerability.
Ekos pollster Frank Graves said he guessed that a
significant fraction of British Columbians who voted
Conservative in 2011 would be unhappy with the Northern Gateway
decision.
"In British Columbia, I can't imagine this wouldn't be
damaging to the Conservatives given the strength of opposition
there," he said.
A new online poll issued by Angus Reid on Wednesday found
British Columbian public opinion more opposed to the Enbridge
Inc pipeline than in favor: 40 percent versus 38
percent, with the rest undecided. Opposition to the project was
twice as strong in British Columbia as in neighboring Alberta.
That said, Angus Reid's Shachi Kurl said she was surprised
the survey did not show more resistance to the project in
British Columbia.
Usually a vocal proponent of energy projects, the
Conservative government put out its decision on Northern Gateway
quietly, via a news release, late Tuesday afternoon. No
ministers spoke to the cameras or answered questions.
Ipsos Reid's Bricker noted the decision may have the
advantage for the Conservatives of shifting debate away from
recent embarrassments that have tarnished them, a Senate
expenses scandal, for instance. He said they could also use the
issue to reinforce the message that they are the party putting
the highest priority on economic growth.
"It actually in some ways works for the Conservatives
because it helps to organize their vote along something that
looks a bit more like an economic or industrial position," he
said.
The two main opposition parties, the New Democrats and
Liberals, declared on Tuesday they would set aside the decision
and somehow ensure the pipeline does not move forward. It was
not clear exactly how they would do this.
The government's pipeline decision endorsed last December's
recommendation by the regulator, the National Energy Board
(NEB), which said the project should go ahead as long as 209
conditions are fulfilled.
Paul Duchesne, a spokesman for the Department of Natural
Resources, said that if the NEB, as an independent body, were to
find that all conditions for an operating permit were being met,
"the government has no authority to order the NEB to revoke a
permit".
University of British Columbia political scientist Richard
Johnston said that while there could be some fallout for the
Conservatives in the northern part of the province, where the
potential environmental and social impact of the pipeline could
outweigh the potential for jobs, the real battleground would be
in the Vancouver area.
"The big numbers electorally are not in the north, they're
in the lower mainland, including Vancouver's suburbs," Johnston
said. "The Conservatives have a significant fraction of the
parliamentary coalition at risk potentially."
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)