COLUMN-U.S. oil output poses awkward forecasting problem for OPEC: Kemp
LONDON, March 6 U.S. oil drilling activity has surged but so far the impact on production has been limited because of the long delay in completing wells and reporting output.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 The Alberta Energy Regulator said Legacy Oil and Gas Inc is the owner of a sour natural-gas pipeline that ruptured in the small town of Turner Valley on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of some of the town's residents.
The regulator said in a statement it is working with the company and the local government of the town of 2,100, 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of Calgary, to respond to the leak.
The gas released from the pipeline contains 1-percent hydrogen sulfide, which is deadly in high concentrations.
A spokesperson for Legacy could not be immediately reached for comment.
LONDON, March 6 U.S. oil drilling activity has surged but so far the impact on production has been limited because of the long delay in completing wells and reporting output.
TRIPOLI, March 6 Production by Libya's Waha oil company has been cut by 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) as a precautionary measure due to clashes near the major oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider, a senior official at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Monday.
LONDON, March 6 European stocks and U.S. futures fell on Monday, as political tensions, a Deutsche Bank cash call and U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him overshadowed a flurry of M&A activity in Europe.