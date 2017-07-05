(Adds comment from TransCanada)
By Ethan Lou
CALGARY, Alberta, July 5 Canada's energy
regulator should shift the burden for ensuring quality of
oil-and-gas pipeline parts from operators and move it more to
manufacturers, according to an official report viewed by
Reuters.
The National Energy Board (NEB) commissioned the report to
improve the equality of pipeline parts after TransCanada Corp
and Enbridge Inc discovered that some parts
they were using were substandard.
Currently, operators often have to provide additional
specifications for parts because standards are too low, placing
them at a disadvantage, according to the report, which was
provided to Reuters ahead of its public release.
"This creates an uneven playing field where pipeline
operators with comprehensive specifications are placed in an
uncompetitive position due to higher procurement costs," the
report read.
Canada, home to the world's third-largest oil reserves,
relies heavily on pipelines, making it imperative for them to be
secure.
Policies should be developed "to ensure pipeline-operator
quality strategies are transferred to all parties in the supply
chain," according to the paper.
While the report's recommendations are not binding, NEB
chief engineer Iain Colquhoun told Reuters this week the
regulator's push for higher standards for manufacturers will
ensure pipeline operators do not need to outline comprehensive
additional specifications.
"We'll absolutely level the playing field," he said.
The higher standards would apply to all manufacturers who
provide parts to Canadian pipeline operators, including South
Korea's TK Corp and Italy's Valvitalia Sp
(IPO-VALIT.MI), which had provided some substandard parts to
TransCanada and Enbridge, according to the NEB.
TransCanada, which was among companies represented at an NEB
workshop last week on quality assurance for pipeline parts, said
it will use conclusions from the event to bolster its quality
management program.
Enbridge, TK Corp and Valvitalia did not respond to requests
for comment.
The Canadian Energy Pipelines Association, which includes
TransCanada and Enbridge, said it is possible that manufacturers
could still pass on some costs of the higher standards. But
operators will not be heavily affected as they can make the
money back through the lifecycle of their pipelines, CEPA said.
Colquhoun said possible new measures for quality assurance
include more standardization of manufacturing methods and
training for certain employees of pipeline operators.
The report recommended changes that also include more
disclosures and tracking of materials from manufacturers.
The NEB will decide on detailed measures this year. It could
take up to 2023 for changes to be adopted formally by the
external standards association, but the regulator will take
action if quality assurance issues demand immediate attention,
Colquhoun said.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)