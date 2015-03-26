By Mike De Souza
OTTAWA, March 26 Canada's Conservative
government has given the energy regulator about a year to
deliver up-to-date guidelines for pipeline companies to improve
safety and protect the environment.
Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford instructed the
National Energy Board to study the issue and report its findings
with new safety guidelines by next year, according to a Feb. 5
letter released to Reuters through an access to information
request.
The instructions coincide with several major crude oil
pipeline expansion projects proposed in Canada by companies such
as Kinder Morgan, Enbridge and TransCanada Corp
.
The projects face strong opposition from many landowner and
environmental groups that have expressed concerns about spills,
as well as impacts on climate change from expanded oil and gas
development.
Rickford said the regulator could address some of these
concerns through a comprehensive study of construction methods,
materials, emergency plans and new technologies available in the
pipeline industry.
"I firmly believe that technology can and will ensure safer
pipelines and protection of the environment," Rickford wrote in
the letter, addressed to the board's chairman, Peter Watson. "I
also believe that guidance from the NEB ... will contribute
towards achieving these important goals."
The Conservatives have promoted expansion of the oil and gas
industry, pledging to make the country an "energy superpower"
through new infrastructure and policies that increase access to
global markets for Canada's exports.
In an interview, Guy Caron, the natural resources critic for
the official opposition New Democrats, accused the government of
pursuing that goal by weakening environmental laws and safety
rules in recent years, making it more difficult for the
regulator to do its job.
An internal memo sent last December to Rickford from his
deputy minister, also released through access to information
legislation, noted that the new study would promote improvements
that are not covered by proposed pipeline safety legislation
under review by Canadian lawmakers.
Rickford asked the regulator in his letter to consult with
academic and industry experts in its research, and report its
findings by March 31, 2016. He also said the board would get no
additional funding to do this work since it is already part of
its mandate.
A spokesman for a Canadian pipeline industry association
said it is well positioned to provide meaningful input for the
study.
