UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
OTTAWA Jan 27 Canada's energy regulator on Friday scrapped a partially completed hearing into TransCanada Corp's proposed Energy East pipeline and said the process would start again from the beginning.
The National Energy Board said in a statement that the new panel examining the project would decide how to proceed. The previous panel stepped down last year after it was revealed that members had met privately with a TransCanada consultant. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.