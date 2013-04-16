OTTAWA, April 16 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty will raise TransCanada Corp's proposed
Keystone XL pipeline when he meets new U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew this week, a senior Canadian finance ministry official
said on Tuesday.
Canada's Conservative government strongly backs the project,
which would take crude from Alberta's oil sands to refineries in
Texas. President Barack Obama, who will ultimately decide the
pipeline's fate, is under pressure from environmentalists to
block the project.
Flaherty and Lew will be in Washington later this week for a
meeting of the Group of 20 leading and emerging nations. Their
face-to-face talk will be the first since Lew was sworn in on
Feb. 28.