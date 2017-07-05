By Ethan Lou
CALGARY, Alberta, July 5 Canada's energy
regulator should shift the burden for ensuring quality of
oil-and-gas pipeline parts more to manufacturers and away from
operators, according to an official report viewed by Reuters.
The National Energy Board (NEB) commissioned the report to
improve the equality of pipeline parts after TransCanada Corp
and Enbridge Inc discovered that some they
were using had been substandard.
Currently, operators often have to provide additional
specifications for parts because standards are too low, placing
them at a disadvantage, according to the report, which was
provided to Reuters ahead of its public release.
"This creates an uneven playing field where pipeline
operators with comprehensive specifications are placed in an
uncompetitive position due to higher procurement costs," the
report read.
Canada, home to the world's third-largest oil reserves,
relies heavily on pipelines to move its product, making it
imperative for pipelines to be secure.
Policies should be developed "to ensure pipeline-operator
quality strategies are transferred to all parties in the supply
chain," according to the paper.
While the report's recommendations are not binding, NEB
chief engineer Iain Colquhoun told Reuters on Tuesday the
regulator's push for higher standards for manufacturers will
ensure pipeline operators do not need to outline comprehensive
additional specifications.
"We'll absolutely level the playing field," he said.
The higher standards would apply to all manufacturers who
provide parts to Canadian pipeline operators, including South
Korea's TK Corp and Italy's Valvitalia Sp
(IPO-VALIT.MI), which had provided some substandard parts to
TransCanada and Enbridge, according to the NEB.
Enbridge, TK Corp and Valvitalia did not respond to requests
for comment. TransCanada was not immediately able to comment.
The Canadian Energy Pipelines Association (CEPA), which
includes TransCanada and Enbridge, said on Tuesday it is
possible that manufacturers could still pass on some costs of
the higher standards. But operators will not be heavily affected
as they can make the money back through the lifecycle of their
pipelines, CEPA said.
Colquhoun said possible new measures for quality assurance
include more standardization of manufacturing methods and
training for certain employees of pipeline operators.
The report recommended changes that also include more
disclosures and tracking of materials from manufacturers.
The NEB will decide on detailed measures this year, and
while it could take up to 2023 for changes to formally be
adopted by the external standards association, the regulator
will take action if quality assurance issues demand immediate
attention, Colquhoun said.
