CALGARY, Alberta, April 10 Canada's energy
regulator is demanding under tighter rules released on Wednesday
that pipeline operators protect employees who blow the whistle
on unsafe practices that could lead to oil spills or other
accidents.
The regulations announced by the National Energy Board
require companies to have internal reporting practices to ensure
safety in design, materials, construction, operations and
abandonment. In addition, much of the focus for accountability
for safety and environmental protection is on senior executives,
the board said.
Public pressure for the industry to take action has mounted
in recent years after a series of pipeline ruptures in Canada
and the United States, even as companies have proposed billions
of dollars in expansion and new projects.
"Companies must have an internal reporting policy that will
encourage employees to bring forward, without fear of reprisals,
the hazards and risks that they may encounter during their work
activities," the NEB said in a statement.
The newly renamed National Energy Board Onshore Pipeline
Regulations follow federal changes, announced in February, that
give the NEB the power to fine companies and individuals who
contravene pipeline safety rules. The government also increased
the frequency of energy board pipeline inspections.
Canada has 825,000 km (513,000 miles) of underground oil and
gas pipelines, according to the Canadian Energy Pipeline
Association.
Ottawa is highly supportive of contentious proposals to get
Canadian crude to new markets. They include TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL pipeline to Texas refineries from Alberta
and Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway project to the
Pacific Coast.