(Editor's note: Be advised that content in paragraph 6 may offend some readers)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 23 Police in the Canadian city of Winnipeg apologized on Tuesday after a lewd conversation about sex was broadcast from the loudspeakers of a police helicopter to a neighborhood below.

Officers on a routine helicopter patrol on Monday night inadvertently activated the aircraft's public address system while they were having a private conversation, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a statement.

"Some content of the conversation was inappropriate. The involved members were not able to hear the public address system from within the aircraft. They became aware their conversation had been broadcast and immediately turned the system off," the police said.

News of the R-rated conversation took off on Twitter as the city residents who could hear the conversation took to social media to urge the police to turn off their loudspeaker.

"Pilots in the Winnipeg police helicopter having a conversation with their loudspeaker on. Pretty funny to hear," tweeted one resident.

"Does the #Winnipeg chopper realize the entire West End can hear their convo about blow jobs right now?" tweeted another, who noted she was listening from her backyard.

The police service said the incident was being reviewed. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by David Gregorio)