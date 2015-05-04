May 4 The Canadian oil sands province of Alberta will elect a new government on Tuesday and, if polls are correct, could put an end to 44 years of majority Progressive Conservative rule. [ID: nL1N0XS1LC]

Below are key policy promises that would impact Alberta, the home of Canada's energy industry, from the three main parties: the center-right Progressive Conservatives, left-wing New Democratic Party and right-wing Wildrose Party:

RESOURCE ROYALTIES:

Conservatives plan to maintain the current resource royalty regime. Oil sands producers pay a royalty of 1 percent of revenues until they recover project costs and 25 percent thereafter. Alberta relies on energy royalties and payments to fund about a quarter of government revenue.

NDP says it will conduct a review of Alberta's royalty formula and obtain fair royalties from oil and gas.

Wildrose wants to maintain the current regime.

CORPORATE TAXES:

Conservatives intend to maintain corporate taxes at 10 percent, retain the small business tax and no sales tax.

NDP has vowed to increase Alberta's corporate tax to 12 percent from 10 percent, retain the current small business tax rate of 3 percent and no sales tax.

Wildrose says it will not raise any taxes.

INCOME TAX:

Conservatives boosted tax for those earning C$100,000 or more to 10.5 percent from 10 percent. Tax on incomes above C$250,000 will rise to 11 percent in 2016.

NDP wants to raise income tax rates from 12 to 15 percent on incomes from C$125,000 to above C$300,000.

Wildrose says it will not raise income taxes.

ALBERTA BUDGET:

Conservatives say they will balance the budget by 2017 even if oil prices do not rebound.

NDP says it will balance the budget in 2018.

Wildrose also says it can balance the budget by 2017 without raising taxes or cutting front line services.

ENVIRONMENT:

Conservative party says it will update the mandate of the Climate Change Emissions Management Corporation to accelerate technological investment and partnerships to address specific environmental challenges. The party says it is committed to achieving greenhouse gas emissions reductions through a comprehensive climate change strategy.

NDP says it will end the Conservatives' Carbon Capture and Storage experiment and reinvest the 2015/16 component of the project into construction of public transit. The party says its climate change policies include energy efficiency and renewable energy strategies.

Wildrose says it will ensure Alberta's standards for CO2 emissions and pollutants are in line with national and international standards. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)