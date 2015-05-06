By Scott Haggett and Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
shift in Canada's oil-producing heartland of Alberta has left
voters, investors and oil executives braced for change as a
rookie left-wing government promises major reforms after 44
years of Conservative rule.
The New Democratic Party (NDP) swept to crushing victory in
the Western Canadian province on Tuesday on a pledge to review
oversight of the oil and gas sector, capitalizing on voter anger
over low oil prices, entitled politicians and government budget
woes.
While polls had predicted the come-from-nowhere victory by
the NDP under leader Rachel Notley, its election in a province
where conservative governments have long partnered with industry
leaders has left many reeling.
"The vast majority of energy executives and professionals we
spoke with downplayed the polls, projecting instead that 'people
would come to their senses' and return the (Progressive
Conservatives) to government," said analyst Andrew Bradford of
brokerage Raymond James.
"Even now our inboxes are filling with messages expressing
something between disbelief and dismay."
The NDP is expected to be far less accommodative to the
powerful energy industry and its oil sands operations in the
northern Alberta, which have been the target of heavy
environmental criticism. The oil sands are the largest source of
U.S. oil imports.
Canada's main stock index fell sharply at the open on
Wednesday with hefty losses among energy companies.
In her victory speech, however, Notley moved to assuage
oil-industry worries, saying she will work "to build Canada's
energy sector so we build bridges and we open markets instead of
having a black eye".
She proposes a review of oil and gas royalties and reduced
support for some pipeline projects such as TransCanada Corp's
controversial Keystone XL project. The NDP has also
promised to hike corporate tax rates by 2 percentage points to
12 percent.
The election sparked the immediate resignation of
Progressive Conservative Premier Jim Prentice as party leader.
He also quit his legislative seat.
The decimation of the party in Conservative Prime Minister
Stephen Harper's home province also cast doubt on Harper's hopes
for re-election in October's federal election, though he
benefits from a united right-wing vote nationally that was split
in Alberta.
Following a month-long campaign, the NDP, which has never
held more than 16 seats in the 87-seat provincial legislature,
will lead a majority government.
Official results showed the NDP winning 54 seats, while the
Conservatives took just 10, behind the even more staunchly
conservative Wildrose Party, which will be the official
opposition with 21 seats.
