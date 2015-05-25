By Scott Haggett
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta May 25 Canada's oil and gas
industry is concerned about the inexperience of Alberta's new
energy minister, but is ready to give her the benefit of the
doubt for now as she takes on the closely watched role, analysts
and executives said on Monday.
Marg McCauig-Boyd, a one-time teacher with a master's degree
in administration and leadership from San Diego State
University, was on Sunday appointed as energy minister by new
Premier Rachel Notley.
Notley's left-wing New Democratic Party toppled a
44-year-old conservative government in a May 5 vote, but only a
few of its lawmakers have ever held public office.
"She really has absolutely no experience," said Sonny
Mottahed, chief executive of Black Spruce Merchant Capital. "You
would think you'd need someone with a background (in energy),
just because it's such an intricate and detailed monstrosity of
a business."
McCauig-Boyd did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Alberta is the largest supplier of U.S. oil imports and the
industry contributes about a fifth of the province's revenue.
Alberta's oil sands are one of the world's largest crude
reserves, but also generate greenhouse gas emissions that draw
international criticism.
Chief among the new minister's priorities are a review of
the amount of royalties paid to the province by producers. The
NDP must also come up with a replacement to the current C$15 per
tonne levy on major greenhouse gas emitters like oil sands
producers, expiring in June.
"It's going to be a steep learning curve," said Michael
Dunn, an analyst at FirstEnergy Capital. "It's hard to imagine
(the new government) being able to do enough due diligence to do
something quickly."
Changes to the province's climate change regime are also a
concern, with the oil sands' environmental impacts seen as a key
reason that pipeline projects like Keystone XL remain blocked.
"It's a big, complicated file and climate change is at the
top of the list," said Chris Severson-Baker, managing director
of the Pembina Institute, an environmental think tank.
Though the minister's inexperience is a concern to many, the
Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers has formed a working
group to offer her advice on policy.
"We can work with the minister," said Jeff Gaulin, a
spokesman for the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.
"We're confident she understands what it's like to live in an
oil and gas economy and can bring that perspective."
($1 = 1.2306 Canadian)
