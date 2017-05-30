TORONTO May 30 Alberta's provincial government
said on Tuesday that it remained "steadfastly committed" to
seeing the Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline through to
completion.
British Columbia's minority Green Party on Monday struck a
deal with the left-leaning New Democrats to govern Canada's
western-most province, casting doubt on the future of the
project.
"It's important to note that provinces do not have the right
to unilaterally stop projects such as Trans Mountain that have
earned the federal government's approval," Alberta Premier
Rachel Notley said in a statement.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)