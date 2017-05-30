TORONTO May 30 Alberta's provincial government said on Tuesday that it remained "steadfastly committed" to seeing the Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline through to completion.

British Columbia's minority Green Party on Monday struck a deal with the left-leaning New Democrats to govern Canada's western-most province, casting doubt on the future of the project.

"It's important to note that provinces do not have the right to unilaterally stop projects such as Trans Mountain that have earned the federal government's approval," Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said in a statement.

