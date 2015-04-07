(Adds details, comment)
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, April 7 Alberta Premier Jim
Prentice on Tuesday called an election in Canada's wealthiest
province, the largest source of U.S. crude imports, as he looks
to extend his party's 43-year reign even as weak oil prices
threaten to push the economy into recession.
Prentice, a former investment banker and federal minister
who took over the leadership of the ruling Progressive
Conservatives in September, dissolved the provincial legislature
and called an election for May 5 as he seeks to add another
majority on top of the party's 12 straight election victories.
Though his party controls 70 seats in the 87-member
legislature, recent polls suggest the Progressive Conservatives'
popularity is about on par with the opposition Wildrose Party
after Prentice last month introduced a deficit budget heavy on
tax hikes and user fees as the government tries to replace
revenue from the hobbled oil industry.
"We face major challenges because of plunging oil prices
which have created such a shock, not just in Alberta but really
around the world," Prentice told a gathering of party supporters
in Edmonton, the provincial capital. "... Tough choices need to
be made."
The province usually relies on payments and royalties from
its energy industry to fund nearly a fourth of its annual
budget. However with oil prices down by half since June, the
Prentice government expects revenue from the sector to fall
under C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) this year from C$8.8 billion in
2014.
Prentice also faces rising unemployment as thousands of
workers in the province's oil sands, the world's third-largest
crude reserve, have been laid off from projects operated by
Suncor Energy Inc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc,
Cenovus Energy Inc and others as they slash capital
spending to cope with weak prices.
The province's unemployment rate, which stood at 4.4 percent
in November, rose to 5.3 percent in February, with 14,000 jobs
lost in the month, according to Statistics Canada. However
despite the losses, Alberta's rate was still well below the 6.8
percent national average.
The economic headwinds have some forecasters, including the
Conference Board of Canada, predicting the province of four
million people will fall into recession this year. However other
forecasters and the government still expect the economy to grow
in 2015, though well below the estimated 2014 rate of 3.8
percent.
($1 = 1.2485 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn; Editing by James Dalgleish)