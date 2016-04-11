CALGARY, Alberta, April 11 Alberta's New Democratic Premier Rachel Notley on Monday condemned a manifesto introduced at a party convention opposing pipelines and fossil fuels, saying the proposed policies were not appropriate for Canada's main crude-producing province.

The left-leaning federal New Democratic Party (NDP) voted to consider the principles of the so-called Leap Manifesto during its national convention in Edmonton, Alberta, over the weekend. Party members also voted to oust national leader Thomas Mulcair.

Speaking at a news conference in Edmonton, Notley described the energy parts of the manifesto as "ill-informed," "naive" and "tone-deaf."

The premier's comments underline the policy split between the provincial NDP in Alberta, which is home to Canada's oil sands and the No. 1 exporter of crude to the United States, and its federal counterpart.

Notley and the provincial party were voted into power in Alberta in May, ending 44 years of Conservative rule.

At the federal level, the NDP are Canada's third political party after last October's election, in which the center-left Liberals surged to a majority victory.

Alberta has been hard hit by the prolonged slump in global oil prices, and has warned the budget deficit will be more than C$10 billion ($7.76 billion) this year.

Notley has repeatedly asked the Liberal government for support in getting a pipeline built from Alberta to a port to export oil sands crude to new markets overseas.

