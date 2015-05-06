TORONTO May 6 Alberta Premier Jim Prentice, who led his Conservative party to a stunning election defeat on Tuesday, said he will resign as party leader with immediate effect and also quit his seat.

The left-leaning New Democrats won election in the Canadian province, ending the 44-year run by the Progressive Conservatives amid promises to review oversight of the oil and gas sector in the home of Canada's oil sands. (Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Ken Wills)