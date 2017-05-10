VANCOUVER May 10 British Columbia's ruling Liberal Party won a tight election in the Western Canadian province but lost its majority, according to a CBC Television projection early on Wednesday morning.

CBC said the right-of-center Liberals were set to win 43 seats in the 87-seat legislature. The left-leaning New Democratic Party was likely to take 41 and the Green Party three. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by John Stonestreet)