By Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, April 22 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper, facing a battle to win reelection to a rare fourth term
in October, has boosted his chances with a populist budget
expected to energize his base.
The tax breaks in the budget the Conservative government
delivered on Tuesday, plus the cold hard cash it will give to
every family with children starting in July, put pressure on
Harper's main opponent, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, to spell
out an economic agenda with just as much vote-getting appeal.
It may be a tough task.
Trudeau, the 43-year-old son of former Prime Minister Pierre
Trudeau, has long been the front-runner to replace Harper but
the Liberals are slipping in the polls as the Conservatives
claim he will hurt the economy by raising taxes.
Analysts said the budget was a purely political document and
indeed, within hours of it being delivered, the Conservatives
sent out a fund-raising appeal to supporters with the "bad news"
that Trudeau is opposing the government's plans.
The budget had plenty to attract seniors, who tend to vote
more than other segments of the population and also tend to vote
Conservative. Ottawa will relax rules forcing the elderly to
withdraw retirement savings at a certain rate and will double
the amount people can put into tax-free savings accounts.
"If you look at the strategy of the government and the
people that it's targeting for support, it's got some very good
targeting in it," said Andrew Graham, professor at the school of
policy studies at Queen's University.
"Is it going to help this government? I think it will."
A six-year package of family tax cuts and benefits, unveiled
last October, ensures voters will get their first checks before
the October election.
Trudeau says he will not touch the package's child benefits
but vows to reverse an income-splitting measure he insists will
only benefit the richest Canadians. That could also be a
challenge.
"It's hard to sell reversing a tax cut in terms of an
election campaign," said McGill University political scientist
Antonia Maioni.
Trudeau, mindful of a powerful Conservative attack machine
that chewed up his two predecessors as Liberal Party leader,
said on Wednesday he will provide more details on his economic
plan in the weeks and months ahead, but brushed off the
suggestion that he should move more quickly.
"I have been very clear from the very beginning that the
Liberal Party is putting together a responsible plan that we
will share with Canadians at an appropriate time," Trudeau told
reporters.
Ipsos Reid pollster John Wright said Trudeau might not have
anywhere near that much time.
"People are now going to turn within the next 24 hours and
start saying, 'OK, so what do you think, what are you going to
do?'" he said.
Richard Johnston, professor of political science at the
University of British Columbia, said the Conservatives have made
so many spending promises that opposition parties will have
trouble funding their plans without raising taxes.
"The fact that the Liberals struggle to come up with a
credible platform that distinguishes them from the Conservatives
is a problem for them," he said.
"The pressure is on (Trudeau). It doesn't mean he has to do
everything tomorrow, but he does want to mix it up in the budget
debate."
