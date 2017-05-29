OTTAWA May 29 The newly-elected head of
Canada's main opposition party on Monday hinted at how he will
try to defeat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding his rival
as an elitist who is out of touch with ordinary people.
Andrew Scheer, 38, who unexpectedly eked out a victory on
Saturday to lead the right-leaning Conservatives, admitted "we
have a lot of work to do". His party trails Trudeau's Liberals
by a wide margin ahead of an October 2019 election.
"We are not the party of the privileged and the elites,"
Scheer, a former speaker of the House of Commons, told cheering
Conservative legislators in Ottawa.
"The Liberals can take their cues from the cocktail circuit.
We will take ours from the minivans, the soccer fields, the
Legion halls and the grocery stores."
Like Trudeau, Scheer has a sunny public persona and several
young children. His origins are much more humble, though - he
grew up as the son of a newspaper librarian, while Trudeau's
father was former Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.
Political analysts say Scheer has little chance of winning
in 2019 unless he can prove the Conservatives would do a better
job on the economy, which statistics show is recovering after a
long slump caused by low crude prices.
Scheer wants to eliminate Canada's large budget deficit over
two years and promises to scrap Trudeau's plans for a national
price on carbon to help fight climate change.
Scheer, a social conservative, won his party's leadership
with the support of members who want to reopen the debate on
abortion and same-sex marriage, both of which are legal.
Mainstream political parties in Canada tend to steer clear
of such issues for fear of losing votes, so Scheer will have to
find a way to keep social conservatives on his side.
"Staying united is the only way we will defeat Justin
Trudeau in 2019," he said.
Scheer stresses he has no plans to revisit either abortion
or same-sex marriage but says legislators will be allowed to
debate what they want.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Simao)