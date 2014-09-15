By David Ljunggren
| OTTAWA, Sept 15
OTTAWA, Sept 15 Canada's anemic job market poses
"significant challenges," Prime Minister Stephen Harper
acknowledged on Monday, while promising new measures this year
to help boost the economy.
Harper's right-leaning low-tax Conservatives, who are
trailing in the polls ahead of an election scheduled for October
2015, portray themselves as the only party that can be trusted
to maintain economic stability in the wake of the 2008
recession.
But that claim could be undermined by a job market that has
sputtered over the last 18 months.
The 12-month gain to August was just 81,300 jobs, or 0.5
percent, while the labor participation rate slipped to 66.0
percent, the lowest since November 2001. Canada's unemployment
rate was 7 percent in August.
"There are still significant challenges in our labor
market," Harper told a meeting of Conservatives on the day the
House of Commons resumed business after a summer break.
He did not give more details. Last week Ottawa said small
business would get C$550 million ($500 million) in rebates on
their employment insurance premiums over the next two years in
order to boost hiring.
Finance Minister Joe Oliver is due to present an economic
update later this year. Governments in the past have used the
occasion to announce measures such as tax cuts.
"I look forward to the economic and fiscal update ... when
we will be taking the first steps in the next part of our
Conservative plan for Canadians," said Harper.
The Conservatives are promising the budget will be balanced
when the next full budget is delivered early next year.
Asked about speculation that Oliver could announce tax cuts
this year, a government source said "we will provide tax relief
for Canadian families when we have balanced the budget."
Polls show the Conservatives would lose the next election to
the opposition Liberals of Justin Trudeau if it were held now.
Harper made no mention on Monday of Trudeau, the 42-year-old son
of flamboyant former prime minister Pierre Trudeau.
In speeches to party members over the summer, Harper
repeatedly criticized Trudeau for not having enough experience
to become prime minister.
The Liberals have far fewer seats in the House of Commons
than the official opposition New Democrats, who surged to a
surprise second place in the May 2011 election but who have
fallen back in the polls since then.
($1=$1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)