* Prime minister defends industry minister again
* Minister Paradis stayed at lodge of Marcel Aubut
* Aubut was lobbying for funds for Quebec arena
* Harper says trip was private, no business connection
* Minister's file includes Glencore bid for Viterra
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, March 27 For the second time in a week,
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper was spurred on Tuesday to
defend his industry minister, Christian Paradis, over a question
of ethics.
CTV News reported that Paradis, who is also the cabinet
minister responsible for Quebec affairs, had stayed in 2009 at
the exclusive hunting lodge of businessman Marcel Aubut, who was
lobbying the federal government at the time to help fund a C$400
million ($404 million) hockey arena in Quebec City.
Harper's Conservatives came to power in 2006 pledging to
implement strict ethical guidelines. The prime minister
suggested on Tuesday he saw nothing wrong with what Paradis had
done.
"This was a private trip, and there is no link I'm aware of
to any government business," Harper told a news conference in
South Korea, where he was attending a summit on nuclear
security.
Paradis is in charge of deciding whether to allow increased
foreign investment in big telecommunications companies and
currently is weighing whether to let Swiss-based Glencore
International Ltd buy Viterra Corp, Canada's
biggest grain handler, for C$6.1 billion.
Paradis's office did not immediately respond to Reuters
requests for comment, but CTV television quoted the office as
confirming Paradis had spent two nights at the lodge, though he
took his own gear and supplied his own food.
As it happens, Quebec authorities announced on Sunday that
construction of the Quebec City arena would begin, with
provincial and municipal subsidies - but no federal funds.
Last Thursday, Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson found that
Paradis had violated the Conflict of Interest Act by telling
bureaucrats to set up a meeting with a former Conservative
legislator who wanted to do business with Ottawa.
She said it was easy to understand a minister wanting to
help someone he knows but she determined that this broke the
rules. Paradis responded that he had never sought to influence
public servants' decisions but accepted Dawson's ruling.
Reacting to her report, Harper said it was clear to him that
Paradis had not acted with ill intentions in arranging the
meeting and no substantial harm of any kind had occurred.
Aubut used to head the Quebec Nordiques, the National Hockey
League team that was sold in 1995 and became the Colorado
Avalanche.
He now heads the Canadian Olympic Committee. Committee
spokesman Dimitri Soudas - formerly Harper's communications
director - said Paradis's visit to the Aubut lodge "was strictly
personal".
Carl Vallee, a spokesman for Harper, said: "No lobbying
occurred."
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
