By David Ljunggren
| OTTAWA, June 9
OTTAWA, June 9 Members of Canada's Senate
improperly spent almost C$1 million ($810,000) in just two
years, according to a report released on Tuesday that is
expected to pressure Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper
ahead of October's general election.
After receiving the report from Auditor General Michael
Ferguson, the Senate last week referred the cases of two sitting
and seven former senators to police for criminal investigation.
The watchdog's report follows a spending scandal involving
members of the Senate, who are appointed to Parliament's upper
chamber by the prime minister of the day.
The 105-member Senate, officially charged with reviewing
legislation passed by the lower house, has historically been
criticized as a dumping ground for political operators. The
recent scandal has pushed it deeper into disrepute.
Justin Trudeau, leader of the opposition Liberals, kicked
all his party's 29 senators out of caucus last year as the
scandal spread.
Ferguson's investigation uncovered C$992,663 in irregular
spending and expense claims made by 30 current and former
senators. Eight of those senators were appointed by Harper, who
is trying to pull off a rare fourth consecutive election victory
in October.
Opposition parties say the scandal makes a mockery of the
promise Harper made when he took power in 2006 to increase
accountability. Polls show he will struggle to win another
majority.
"Not all senators' expenses ... were properly controlled or
incurred for parliamentary business and with due regard for the
use of public funds," said Ferguson, who examined spending from
April 2011 to March 2013.
Two of the 30 senators in question are Leo Housakos, speaker
of the chamber, and Claude Carignan, government leader in the
Senate.
Both are Harper appointees, as is Senator Mike Duffy, who is
on trial facing charges of bribery and improper spending.
Ferguson's report did not cover Duffy.
Harper's chief of staff resigned in May 2013 after it
emerged he had secretly given Duffy a C$90,000 check to help
cover expenses Duffy was deemed to have claimed improperly.
Harper insists the scandal has nothing to do with him and
that those found guilty should be punished. The opposition New
Democrats, who have never held power federally and therefore
have never appointed a senator, say he is deeply implicated.
"Canadians have the right to clear answers," party leader
Thomas Mulcair said Monday. "It's their money that is at stake.
We're talking about people the prime minister nominated."
One of the two sitting senators whose cases will be examined
by police is Harper appointee Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu. The other,
Colin Kenny, was named by the Liberals when they held power.
Housakos said he accepted Ferguson's recommendation that
more spending controls be imposed. He said the chamber has
started tightening rules.
"We must hold ourselves to the highest possible standard,"
he told reporters.
Prosecutors say Duffy illegally charged a raft of personal
and Conservative Party expenses to the Senate. Duffy's lawyers
say spending rules at the time were so vague that the expenses
should be considered legitimate.
($1=$1.23 Canadian)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)