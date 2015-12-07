OTTAWA Dec 7 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will make an announcement at 4:05 p.m. EST (2105 GMT) on Monday, his department announced. It did not list a topic.

Morneau said on Friday that he would soon release a clearer picture of the costs and revenues of the new Liberal government's plan to cut taxes on the middle class and raise taxes on the rich. The C.D. Howe Institute released a study last week saying the tax hike would not come close to covering the cost of the tax cut. (Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren)