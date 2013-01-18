* Flaherty formally reprimanded for lobbying regulators
* Wrote letter supporting constituent seeking radio license
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Jan 18 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty apologized on Friday after he was formally reprimanded
for lobbying regulators on behalf of a constituent who wanted to
set up a radio station.
Mary Dawson, Canada's ethics commissioner, bluntly told
Flaherty that he had been wrong to send regulators a letter in
his capacity as finance minister and ordered him to refrain from
writing similar letters without her approval.
Her harsh reprimand is an embarrassment for a Conservative
government which came to power in early 2006 promising greater
accountability in politics.
Flaherty had urged the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission last March to grant a Toronto
radio license to a company based in his parliamentary
constituency of Whitby-Oshawa. Regular legislators are allowed
to lobby regulators but cabinet ministers are not.
"The letter ... was fully intended to be written and sent in
my capacity as Member of Parliament for Whitby-Oshawa," Flaherty
said in statement emailed to Reuters.
"However, due to an oversight my Ministerial title was used
in the signature block. This is regrettable and I can assure the
Ethics Commissioner that this will not happen again," he added.
Flaherty's constituent did not win the license to operate
the radio station.
Dawson sent Flaherty a compliance order late on Thursday
telling him that "it is improper for you as Minister of Finance"
to have written to the regulators.
"I therefore order you to refrain from writing any similar
letters in the future without seeking approval from my office,"
she said.