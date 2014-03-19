OTTAWA, March 18 Canada's Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver, the Conservative government's point man on the Keystone XL pipeline, will be appointed the new finance minister, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty resigned on Tuesday and his replacement will be announced on Wednesday. CBC did not cite any sources in its report and Prime Minister Stephen Harper's chief spokesman Jason MacDonald would not comment.

In his current role, Oliver has been the Conservative government's main proponent of TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline to the United States. (Reporting by Louise Egan)