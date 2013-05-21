OTTAWA May 21 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper dismissed a mushrooming expenses scandal in the Senate as
a distraction on Tuesday and urged his Conservative legislators
to focus on the economy.
But Harper, facing the biggest crisis since he won power in
early 2006 with promises to clean up government, also said he
was "very upset" by the behavior of some parliamentarians and
officials in his office.
Harper's chief of staff, Nigel Wright, resigned on Sunday
after secretly writing a check from his own bank account for
C$90,000 ($88,000) to enable Senator Mike Duffy to repay housing
allowances that he should not have claimed.
So far, three senators have stepped down to sit as
independents after allegations that they claimed expenses to
which they were not entitled.
Conservative legislators and their supporters fear the
scandal will damage the party's reputation. Conservative Senator
Jacques Demers, visibly angry, told reporters before Harper
spoke on Tuesday that he would quit unless he got full answers
to what had happened.
Harper told a meeting of his Conservative caucus that the
party should continue to focus on the economy, which the
government sees as its strongest suit. Helped by tax cuts and
spending hikes, Canada escaped the recession better than most
other countries although the recovery has faltered recently.
"We have an active and important agenda on the issues that
matter to hard-working Canadian families ... when distractions
arise, as they inevitably will, we will deal with them firmly.
But we cannot lose sight of our top priority," he said.
Critics say the large check from Wright to Duffy broke
ethics rules that prevent senators from taking gifts.
Duffy quit the Conservative caucus last Thursday. Fellow
Conservative senator Pamela Wallin, whose expenses are also
being probed, followed suit on Friday. A third senator, also
embroiled in the expenses scandal, quit in February after he was
charged with assault.
Harper did not take questions from reporters. Later on
Tuesday he was due to fly to Peru and Colombia on a previously
scheduled trip.