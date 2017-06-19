UPDATE 2-UAE sees "parting of ways" if Qatar does not accept Arab demands
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)
OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's finance minister said on Monday he had discussed with his provincial counterparts whether more actions are needed to ensure the stability of the country's housing market, and said that Home Capital appeared to be working through its challenges.
During a press conference following a meeting with provincial finance ministers, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau also called Home Capital Group Inc's recent settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission "positive." (Reporting by Leah Schnurr, editing by G Crosse)
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace