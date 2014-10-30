OTTAWA Oct 30 Canada's Conservative government
on Thursday will announce a plan that would put two-parent
families with children in a lower tax bracket, Canadian media
reported.
The "income-splitting" plan would be of most benefit where
one spouse, such as a stay-at-home parent, has substantially
less income than the other, enabling some of the high income to
be taxed at the lower rate of the low-income earner.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Finance Minister Joe
Oliver were scheduled to make what was billed as an "important
announcement" in Toronto later on Thursday. Their media
representatives declined to comment.
The Conservatives promised income splitting for parents in
the 2011 election campaign. But the fate of the pledge came into
question when late Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said earlier
this year that he was not sure it would benefit society overall.
Supporters of income splitting say it is fairer to tax
families with lower combined income less onerously than those
with two big salaries. Critics say that it unfair because it
does nothing for single-parent homes, and Liberal leader Justin
Trudeau has pledged to revoke income-splitting if he wins the
October 2015 election.
If the Conservatives put the tax measure into effect for the
2014 tax year, people will already see the benefit next spring
when they file their taxes, making it more tangible when they
consider the possibility that it might be revoked.
The concept is loosely analogous to the U.S. tax system,
where people can choose "married filing jointly" status with
lower tax rates than "married filing separately."
But in the Canadian proposal the tax break will be capped at
about C$2,000 ($1,790) per year, the media reports said.
The original campaign pledge had been to allow C$50,000 to
be transferred to the lower-earning spouse, with otherwise no
cap on the tax benefit.
The federal budget is expected to be in surplus by next
year, and the government had long promised to deliver some of
that in tax cuts.
($1=$1.12 Canadian)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Lisa Von Ahn)