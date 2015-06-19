OTTAWA, June 19 Canadian Industry Minister James Moore, a leading figure in the Conservative government, will not run in the Oct. 19 election, Canadian media reported on Friday.

Moore is the third high-profile minister to announce his planned departure, the other two being John Baird at foreign affairs and Peter MacKay at justice, as the Conservative Party struggles in the polls.

His office did not immediate respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Randall Palmer)