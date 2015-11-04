(Adds Parliament to return Dec. 3 to push through tax changes;
plans firm on Syrian refugees)
By Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Nov 4 Liberal leader Justin Trudeau
named a young, ethnically diverse and gender-equal Cabinet on
Wednesday as he was sworn into office as Canada's 23rd prime
minister, marking the end of nearly a decade of Conservative
rule.
Trudeau, 43, kicked off his majority government with some
controversy with his decision to name an equal number of men and
women to a slimmed-down Cabinet, the first time gender parity
has been achieved in Canada's team of ministers.
The Cabinet, 30 ministers plus Trudeau, included rookie
politician and corporate executive Bill Morneau as finance
minister and former Liberal leader Stephane Dion as foreign
minister, a split between the old and the new reflected
throughout the team.
"It's an incredible pleasure for me to be before you here
today to present to Canada a cabinet that looks like Canada,"
Trudeau told reporters after he was sworn in with his team,
which includes immigrants, aboriginals, religious minorities, a
quadriplegic and 15 women.
Trudeau, the first son of a prime minister to take office in
Canada and the second-youngest in the country's history, has
grabbed international attention for his good looks and retail
approach to politics.
Asked why he felt gender equality in the Cabinet was
important, Trudeau said simply: "Because it is 2015."
Trudeau will have Parliament meet from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11 and
intends to push through, in time for the New Year, a tax cut for
the middle class and a tax hike on top earners, senior minister
Dominic LeBlanc said.
Refugee Minister John McCallum said it remained the
government's firm intention to bring in 25,000 Syrian refugees
by year-end.
The ceremony officially ended nearly decade of Conservative
rule under Stephen Harper.
YOUTH TRUMPS EXPERIENCE
Cheering crowds, estimated at 4,000, lined the approach to
the Governor General's residence where the swearing-in ceremony
took place as Trudeau threw open the venue to the public. He had
promised sunny ways during the campaign and the weather
cooperated for the event.
He was accompanied by his wife and their three young
children as well as his mother, Margaret Trudeau, who gave birth
to Trudeau and his two brothers while his father Pierre Trudeau
was prime minister.
The appointments of Morneau and Dion to two top portfolios
was seen reassuring corporate Canada and international partners,
given Dion's deep experience and Morneau's business
background.
Morneau, 53, is a former corporate executive who also headed
a major public policy think tank. He was elected to Parliament
for the first time in the Oct. 19 election that brought
Trudeau's Liberals to power.
The Cabinet also included Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, a
Sikh immigrant from India, military veteran and former police
officer.
But with much of the Cabinet new to politics, some said
Trudeau risks opening the government up to rookie mistakes that
could detract from his agenda.
"It seems as though the balance is tipped towards youth as
opposed grizzled veterans, but to have a few there I think is
important and helpful," said Gerald Baier, a political science
professor at the University of British Columbia.
