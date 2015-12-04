(Adds opposition reaction)
By Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Dec 4 Canada's Liberal government,
unveiling its plans at the start of the new Parliament, promised
on Friday to pursue a fiscal plan "that is responsible,
transparent and suited to challenging economic times."
The formal announcement, delivered just hours after fresh
data showed the economy was struggling, made no mention of
whether the Liberals would stick to their campaign pledge to
limit budget deficits to C$10 billion ($7.5 billion) a year.
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau won a parliamentary majority
in the Oct. 19 election promising to return Canada back into
deficit in order to support an economy suffering from low prices
for oil and other commodities.
After contracting in the first half of the year, the economy
grew again in the third quarter. But the final quarter of the
year has gotten off to a weak start, evidenced by disappointing
export and jobs data released on Friday.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau has sidestepped questions as
to whether he would keep his deficits to C$10 billion, and
declined to answer reporters' questions on Friday after a
cabinet meeting.
CIBC Capital Markets Chief Economist Avery Shenfeld said in
a note on Friday that the Liberals should let their initial
deficit rise to C$17 billion to give the economy an extra lift.
Trudeau's government laid out its plans in an event known as
the Speech from the Throne, which largely repeated the
government's campaign promises.
The Liberals did use the speech to pledge that indigenous
peoples would be more fully engaged in reviewing and monitoring
major natural resource development projects. The fate of some
oil pipeline projects are in question, and Trudeau had said they
require social license or popular approval.
Opposition Conservative leader Rona Ambrose said the speech
was heavy on the public sector and light on the private sector.
"What we've seen in the Speech from the Throne is nothing
less than big government and big spending, which we know will
result in higher taxes for Canadians," she told reporters.
She also criticized the government for not mentioning the
Islamic State group as a threat.
"If you're not prepared to actually name the threat, how are
you prepared to take the fight to the threat?" she asked.
New Democratic Party leader Thomas Mulcair praised several
elements but said some pledges were missing, for example, the
promise to restore door-to-door postal delivery.
($1=$1.34 Canadian)
