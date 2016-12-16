OTTAWA Dec 16 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau's approval rating has dropped 10 percentage points in
the last three months amid rising dissatisfaction with the
economy and concern about pipeline approvals, a public opinion
poll released on Friday showed.
Still, Trudeau remained far more popular than his two
political opponents and more popular than any recent prime
minister, with 55 percent of Canadians expressing confidence in
his performance, the Angus Reid poll showed.
That was down 10 points from the 65 percent approval rating
Trudeau enjoyed in September, according to the survey, which
carried the headline "Is the honeymoon ending?"
"While this level of approval may well be the envy of prime
ministers past and future, it also represents the lowest
approval he has recorded at any point since his Liberal Party
won a majority mandate in last October's election," Angus Reid
said in the poll.
Trudeau, dogged by accusations that rich donors to the
Liberal Party have gained privileged access, will be questioned
by Canada's ethics commissioner to see whether he broke conflict
of interest rules, an official said on Thursday.
The poll showed Trudeau remained far more popular than
either of his main political opponents, interim leaders of the
Conservative and New Democratic parties, who will be replaced in
2017. Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose won 35 percent
approval, while NDP leader Tom Mulcair notched a 43 percent
approval rating, the poll showed.
Trudeau's drop in popularity was matched by a drop in voter
satisfaction on a broad range of issues, including the economy,
foreign policy, healthcare and public security, according to the
poll.
The prime minister has also had to thread the needle on
energy and the environment, recently announcing the approval of
two pipelines and the quashing of a third just months after
announcing a plan to require provinces to put a price on carbon
emissions by 2018.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Tom Brown)