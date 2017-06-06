(Adds Freeland comments, background)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, June 6 Canada will seek to play a larger
role on the world stage as the United States retreats, Foreign
Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday, in remarks
underscoring strains between Washington and its closest allies.
Freeland spoke after recent NATO and G7 summits where U.S.
President Donald Trump upset leaders to such an extent that
German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed doubts about the
reliability of the United States.
Freeland, noting "international relationships that had
seemed immutable for 70 years are being called into question,"
stressed the value of bilateral ties with the United States,
traditionally seen as Canada's closest friend. She also made
clear those bonds might loosen.
"The fact that our friend and ally has come to question the
very worth of its mantle of global leadership, puts into sharper
focus the need for the rest of us to set our own clear and
sovereign course," she said in an address to parliament
outlining her foreign policy vision.
"For Canada that course must be the renewal, indeed the
strengthening, of the postwar multilateral order," she said.
Trump, elected on a promise to put "America first", accused
North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies of not picking up
their fair share of military spending and then announced he was
quitting the Paris climate change pact.
"Canadians understand that, as a middle power living next to
the world's only super power, Canada has a huge interest in an
international order based on rules," said Freeland.
Canada, she said, would "strive for leadership" in
multilateral forums such as the G7, the G20, NATO, and the
United Nations.
She said NATO and Article 5, the alliance's mutual defense
doctrine, lay at the heart of national security policy. Trump
upset NATO leaders by not personally affirming his commitment to
the article.
For Canada to play a larger role globally, it would need to
make "a substantial investment" in its armed forces, she added.
Officials are due to unveil additional military spending on
Wednesday.
"Canadian diplomacy and development sometimes require the
backing of hard power," she said. Canada spends less than one
percent of what the United States devotes to defense.
Freeland said Canada was deeply disappointed by the decision
to leave the Paris pact but made no other criticisms of U.S.
policy. Canada will soon start talks on renegotiating the North
American Free Trade Agreement, under which it sends a majority
of exports to the United States.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Diane Craft)