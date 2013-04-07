OTTAWA, April 7 Voter fatigue with Canada's
ruling Conservatives and signs of stress within the government
are putting Prime Minister Stephen Harper under pressure to
freshen up his team and policies as the telegenic son of Pierre
Trudeau starts snapping at his heels.
Even though the election is 30 months away - in October 2015
- the next few months will be a critical time for Harper, given
mounting evidence in opinion polls that the Conservatives risk
losing power after what would be nearly a decade in office.
A different government would likely raise corporate taxes
and step up environmental controls, with costs to the energy and
mining firms that lead Canada's growth.
A string of polls in the last two months put support for the
Conservatives between 29 and 32 percent, barely enough to keep
them in power with an unstable minority government.
The party, in power since 2006, won a majority in the May
2011 election with 39.6 percent of the vote.
"I don't think you can underestimate probably the internal
fatigue of the government," said pollster Nik Nanos of Nanos
Research.
The likely Conservative response: A restating of priorities,
including: a balanced budget, then tax cuts, and a cabinet
reshuffle.
That would give Harper the chance to bring in new younger
ministers, and bring more women into the cabinet. Harper said
last year that he planned big cabinet changes in mid-2013, and
an aide said the plan remained on track.
The biggest external political threat comes from the
Liberals, who have governed Canada more than any other party,
but who sank to a distant third with less than 19 percent of the
vote in 2011, behind the left-leaning New Democrats (NDP).
The Liberals are banking on the possible re-emergence of
Trudeaumania, the voter excitement of 1968 when Pierre Elliott
Trudeau became Liberal prime minister on a wave of flower power.
Trudeau's son Justin is likely to be elected Liberal leader
on April 14, and polls show that helping the party enormously.
A Forum Research poll this month said they would win 40
percent of votes with Trudeau in charge, and perhaps a majority
of seats. An Ipsos Reid poll on Thursday also had Trudeau
Liberals ahead of the Conservatives, but by just one point.
Karl Belanger, principal secretary to NDP leader Thomas
Mulcair, brushed off the threat from its rivals on the left.
"The Liberals will pick their seventh leader in nine years," he
said. "We will let them sort themselves out, the NDP is focused
on the Conservatives."
Conservative strategists play down the opinion polls, noting
how far away the next election is. They acknowledge Trudeau's
charisma, but stress his inexperience.
Trudeau has banked on presenting a message of hope, much
like U.S. President Barack Obama, and has sought to make a
virtue of the fact that in many areas he does not have detailed
policies, insisting that he will first listen to Canadians.
KEEP THINGS CLEAN
The Conservatives wrested power from a scandal-hit Liberal
administration in 2006 with a promise to clean up Ottawa. But
now the Conservatives have accountability problems of their own.
Two ministers were forced to quit this year over ethics
violations and Elections Canada has laid charges against a
Conservative campaign worker in connection with fraudulent
robocalls in the 2011 campaign. The Conservative Party says it
ran a clean campaign and was not involved with the calls, and
anybody responsible should be prosecuted to the full extent of
the law.
In an unusual sign of open protest against Harper, some
backbench Conservatives are grumbling about tight controls on
what they can do or say in public, particularly on abortion,
which is legal in Canada but opposed by some in Harper's party.
One anti-abortion Conservative, Stephen Woodworth, accused
Harper's government of being "tyrannical" after party whips
denied another lawmaker the opportunity to speak in Parliament
about a proposal to condemn gender-selective abortion.
Harper's answer to his woes looks set to include the largest
single cabinet shuffle since he took power. The timing is
unclear, but he has said it will be in mid-2013.
"He will not be fiddling around at the edges or moving a few
pieces around," a leading Conservative told Reuters.
A key question is whether Jim Flaherty will stay on as
finance minister despite health problems. He has held his post
from the moment Harper formed his government in 2006, and says
he wants to stay until the budget is balanced in 2015.
Though he ran up record budget deficits in response to the
recession, markets see Flaherty as an experienced hand
determined to balance the budget without tax hikes.
Harper has until now kept his cabinet changes moderate,
preferring to stick to tried-and-true ministers over new blood.
"If the Conservative end game is to be a governing party in
the long term...then they're going to need something before the
next election that puts some sort of newness on what the party
has to offer," Nanos, the pollster, said.
After the shuffle he will lay out his priorities for the
second half of his term, expected to include tax cuts (in time
for the election), action on shortages of skilled labor that
have bedeviled the natural resources sector, getting oil to
markets and reaching free-trade agreements.
In the 2011 election, both the Liberals and the New
Democrats, the biggest opposition party at present, campaigned
on a promise of higher corporate taxes, either rolling back tax
cuts brought in by the Conservatives or raising them further.
Both opposition parties have pledged to implement some sort
of carbon-pricing scheme, whether a cap-and-trade system or a
straight carbon tax, and both have opposed Conservative measures
to limit the environmental assessments.
They would also be more cautious on oil pipelines, currently
opposing the proposed Northern Gateway pipeline from Alberta to
British Columbia, which would enable crude to be shipped to
China. The Liberals back the Keystone XL line to take Canadian
crude to refineries in the United States, but the NDP does not.
